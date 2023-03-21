Willie Fae King, Clinton

Willie Fae King, age 78 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her residence following a period of declining health. Willie was born in Powell, Tennessee on February 18, 1945, and was the daughter of the late James and Georgia Russell Kelley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl King; son Tyler King and her brothers Eugene Kelley and Jimmy Kelley. She enjoyed fishing, working jigsaw puzzles and loved her kids and grandkids.

Willie is survived by her daughter, Jaime Dillon and husband Chris of Clinton; sons, Keith Rutherford and wife Carole of Savannah, Ga., Johnny Smith of Clinton, Tn. and Vince King of Clinton; grandchildren, Brett Dillon and wife Emily, Reece Smith, Blake King and Malichi King, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Willie Fae King.

