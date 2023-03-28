William (Bill) L. VanNorstran, Wartburg

William (Bill) L. VanNorstran, age 67, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Bill had a passion for racing. He enjoyed watching and working on the race cars. He loved to hear about his grandkids racing. He loved to go to Food City and drink coffee with his buddies. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife of almost 40 years, Brenda VanNorstran; his parents Eugene VanNorstran and Fannie VanNorstran; brothers Frank VanNorstran and Michael VanNorstran; sisters Veronica VanNorstran, Elizabeth (Libby) Hamby and Carolyn Jones and his dog Jasper.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Laura (Sam) Butler of Oliver Springs and Nicki (Travis) Loy of Harriman; fur babies Socks and Squeaky; sister Mary Goode; brother Fred (Debbie) VanNorstran and David (Carol) Staten; grandchildren Hannah (Derrik) Tinker, Michael Butler, Kansas Butler, Aubrey Loy and Jace Loy, great-grandchildren Hayland Tinker and Kalani Tinker and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Garvin Walls and Rev. Robert Langford officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Nelson Cemetery in Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to offset the funeral cost.



Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William (Bill) VanNorstran.

