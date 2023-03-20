Wanda Lou Forsythe, of the Batley Community

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Wanda Lou Forsythe, age 75 of the Batley Community passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2023, at her home.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Glen Leffew and Bro. Sam Loy officiating.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 22nd at Robertsville Cemetery, Oak Ridge at 11:00 am. Family will meet at 10 am at the funeral home chapel to go in procession to the cemetery.

The full obit will be posted as soon as it becomes available.

To leave a note for Wanda’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda Lou Forsythe, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Sharon Lee Patrick, Clinton

Sharon Lee Patrick, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 3, 2023. Sharon …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: