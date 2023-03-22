Wallace L. Billings, Kingston

Wallace L. Billings age 62 of Kingston, TN passed away at home Monday, March 20, 2023. Born June 21, 1960, in Rockwood, TN. Wallace loved all sports and played football for Rockwood High School. He was a kind person to everyone and pastored a church in Rockwood until his health declined.

Preceded in death by parents George and Katherine Billings, brother George Billings Jr., and father-in-law J.C. Bailey.

Survived by his loving wife of more than 38 years Cynthia Billings of Kingston, TN, mother-in-law Margaret Bailey of Kingston, TN, and a host of cousins.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Chapman Grove Cemetery with Reverend Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Billings Family.

