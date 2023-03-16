Virginia Jo Childress, 94

Mrs. Virginia Jo Childress, age 94 passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born in Harriman, Tennessee on July 29, 1928. She worked in building services for 24 years at Martin Marietta. She was a member of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a member of the missionary society. Mrs. Childress sang in the choir and was an usher at the church. She volunteered at Harriman Hospital. She was an avid bowler. Virginia loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by: parents, Rev. Preston and Troy Anderson; brother, Preston Anderson Jr.; sisters, Alice Long and Baby Doris Stone; niece, Sheila Stone; and great nephew, Quentin Stone.

She is Survived by:

Son: Spencer Anderson (Judy) of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughters: Cheryl Childress of Harriman, Tennessee

Angela Childress of Harriman, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Preston Anderson (Layla), LaToya Johnson (Derek), Terrill Gordon, Ternesha Harrison (Nicholas), Cheron Winton

8 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Louise Warmley of Harriman, Tennessee

Julia Harris of Harriman, Tennessee

Brother: Curtis Anderson of Harriman, Tennessee

And a host of nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Willie Gallaher officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Virginia Jo Childress.

