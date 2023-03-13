Veteran Refused Service Due to his Service Dog at Local Motel

Super 8 Motel, 905 N Kentucky St, Kingston – photo from Wyndham Hotels Website

A United States veteran, Jason Schmidlen, unfortunately had an unpleasant experience with the Super 8 motel at 905 North Kentucky Street in Kingston this past Friday evening. Schmidlen rented a room for himself along with his service dog, a 60lb pit bull mix, in which he stated he has a prescription due to his PTSD. Allegedly, after Super 8 found out he had a pet in the room, they told him he could not stay there. After 4 hours at the Super 8 in Kingston he was ordered by the owner that he would have to leave the room because it would violate Super 8 policy of pets in rooms. However, according to their website, pets are allowed for a $20 per night charge for dogs over 50lbs. But it goes on to say that ADA defined service animals are also welcome at this hotel. Schmidlen, whom we contacted by phone, stated he wanted the police department called and upon their arrival Sergeant French took the report. At that point he left without incident. Schmidlen then went to the Days Inn in Harriman and was able to rent a room there with his service dog. When we contacted him earlier today, he was already in New York and has filed an official Complaint with the Wyndham Corporation who operates the Super 8’s across the country.

