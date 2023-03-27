Vergil “Mac” Brown Jr, Seymour

Mr. Vergil “Mac” Brown, Jr., age 71 a resident of Seymour, Tennessee formerly of Roane County, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Signature Heathcare in Rockwood, Tennessee. He enjoyed golfing and gardening and making people laugh. He loved his family and he also loved to make a long story short.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Treda Bramblett, and brothers, Randy Brown and Rocky Brown.

Survivors include:

Sons: Matt Brown

Adam Brown

Grandchildren: Sierra Brown and Selah Brown

Brothers: Polk Brown

Denver Anderson

Uncle & Aunt:Allen & Joyce Brown

Cousin: Guy Marney

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Per Mac’s wishes, cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Vergil “Mac” Brown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...