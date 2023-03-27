Vergil “Mac” Brown Jr, Seymour

Mr. Vergil “Mac” Brown, Jr., age 71 a resident of Seymour, Tennessee formerly of Roane County, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Signature Heathcare in Rockwood, Tennessee. He enjoyed golfing and gardening and making people laugh. He loved his family and he also loved to make a long story short.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Treda Bramblett, and brothers, Randy Brown and Rocky Brown.
Survivors include:
Sons: Matt Brown
Adam Brown
Grandchildren: Sierra Brown and Selah Brown
Brothers: Polk Brown
Denver Anderson
Uncle & Aunt:Allen & Joyce Brown
Cousin: Guy Marney
And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Per Mac’s wishes, cremation arrangements have been made and no formal services are being scheduled. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Vergil “Mac” Brown.