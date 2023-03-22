Update: A One Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Driver on I-40

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 1:25pm on Tuesday, 45-year-old Brent Johnson was driving a 2000 Toyota Tundra, west on I-40 in Roane County in the lefthand lane when it ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle then swerved back onto the roadway, crossing both lanes, before over-correcting to the left. The vehicle then overturned multiple times off the right side of the roadway before it came to a final uncontrolled rest upside-down facing east. The driver was ejected approximately 100 feet west of the vehicle, on the embankment. He was pronounced dead during transport to Roane Medical. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt.
