Truck Loses Trailer on I-40 West Friday Night

Late Friday night just before midnight a tractor trailer westbound on Interstate 40 near the top of Rockwood Mountain, around the 341-mile marker, suddenly lost its trailer loaded with yogurt. According to Tennessee highway patrolman Alexander Evans, whom we spoke with, the tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved and mostly stayed over on the shoulder of the road and into the grassy area and did not affect westbound traffic as far as any lane closures. The driver was not injured. Roane County Emergency Management trucks were dispatched because of a small fuel leak from the trailers diesel tank as it was a refrigerated trailer no charges were filed against the driver from Texas.

