Tom Wade Elliott, 95

Tom Wade Elliott went to be with Jesus, his Heavenly Father, on March 13, 2023, at the age of 95. He and his family lived all over the United States finally settling in Cayce, SC during the 1960s.



Tom was born in Oneida, TN. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Wallace, and his daughter, Beverley Elliott Sanders both of Lexington, SC; his brothers, Paul Elliott (Nunziatta) of Monticello, IN, and Ken Elliott of Rocky Top, TN; sister-in-law, Wilma Elliott, of Rocky Top, TN; brother-in-law, Carl Morgan of Canton, OH; and long-time friend, Rose Etta Cox of Rocky Top, TN; his grandchildren, Clayton Sanders (Adrianne) of Charlotte, NC, Billy Elliott (Krista) of Chapin, SC, Brittany Elliott Angel of Lexington, SC and great-grandchildren Carson, Weston, Lucas, Kelsi, Kinley, Trenton, Sloane. He also had many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Wade Elliott; mother, Ethel Newport Elliott; sister, Shirley Jean Elliott; brothers, James, Rodney, George, Jack; first wife, Lena Lou Viles Elliott; sons, Michael Wade and Daniel Neal.



Tom proudly served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He traveled the world and ended his 30-year Navy career in Columbia, SC as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He then retired from Carolina Eastman Company after 22 years in the Safety Department. Tom was honored to be a lifetime member of the Cayce Masonic Lodge.



Tom enjoyed bowling, playing pool, Nascar Racing, TN football, traveling to TN, and the beach. He wasn’t crazy about staying indoors. Instead he was content to be doing most anything outdoors, including working on cars, woodworking, gardening, and riding his lawn mower. He never met a stranger because he loved to talk, tell stories, and laugh wanting everyone to have fun and enjoy themselves. He was affectionately called Daddy, Pop, Tommy, Papaw, Mr. Tom, and Chief.



The family would like to extend special thanks to MSA Hospice staff LaTasha Nickerson RN, Aretha Brown RN, Onita Jackson CNA, Chaplin Paul Bush, and Dana Fleming, SW for their love, support, and gentle care for Tom during this journey.



A special thank you to the local fire departments of Round Hill and Red Bank for the always respectful and professional way they cared for Tom anytime day or night.



We also want to thank the many neighbors, friends, and family who were always there day and night. And the special times spent sitting on the front porch rocking and talking with Tom which meant the world to him.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Leach Cemetery Fund, 1030 New Clear Branch Road, Rocky Top, TN 37769.

Family and Friends will meet at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, Tennessee at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

