Thomas Jackson Morgan (Tommy), Harriman

Thomas Jackson Morgan (Tommy), age 37 of Harriman passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his; Grandmother, Willie Mae Shadrick.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy Shadrick;

Children, Jazmyne Morgan, Journey Morgan, and Grayson (Webb) Morgan;

Siblings, Amanda Housley, Ronald Shillings, and Lee Morgan;

Grandfather, Calvin Shadrick;

Several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me.

Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong.”

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Mach 10, 2023 at the Free Pentecostal Church 119 Mayberry Street in Harriman.

Located on the corner of Mayberry Street and Whittier Street, Harriman, TN 37748

Service will begin at 7 pm officiated by Rev. Arthur York and Lucy Lowe.

To leave a note for Tommy’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Jackson Morgan, please visit our floral store.

