Thomas Fouse, Rockwood

Mr. Thomas Fouse, age 80 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He was born on July 20, 1942, in Oakdale, Tennessee. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a security guard at Y-12 for 37 years. He was a faithful member of the First Christina Church in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his parents: Elmer Fouse & Catherine Gallaher Fouse; Wife: Bernetta Rose Fouse; and siblings: R.C. Fouse, Leroy Fouse, Irene Fouse, Billie Jean Wittaker. He is survived by:

Daughters: Angela Smith

Charissa (Bryan) Adams

Grandchildren: Ashely Eskridge, Grace Eskridge, Shantel Smith, Kyer-Ah Howard, Saxon Eskridge, Sanyiah Jones, Amyiah Jones, and Ava Chaput

Siblings: Jesse Fouse, Carmen Fouse, and Lorene Long

Special Friend: Debra Wright

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made, and a celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 15 at 1:00 pm at First Christian Church of Rockwood (328 W Rockwood St) with full military honors presented. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Fouse.

