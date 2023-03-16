Teresa Sue Rutherford Reneau, Rockwood

With great sorrow and pain the Reneau-Hudgins-Sneed families announce the passing of our caring, loving, and unimaginably generous wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and best friend, Teresa Sue Rutherford Reneau, age 57 of Rockwood, TN.



Born in Hammond, Indiana in 1965, Teresa traveled around many places before settling down in Rockwood. She worked almost 20 years in the caregiving field before retiring and living her life to the fullest. Teresa was devoted to her husband, her mother, children, grandchildren, and friends. Teresa had a very giving heart and showed her love by routinely helping anyone in need. She often opened up her home to others in need. In 2009, Teresa met her husband, Steve Reneau, and was totally pampered for the rest of her life. She loved living her life on the road and her favorite destination was the beach with Connie by her side. Teresa has touched so many people’s lives, and she will be missed by all of us.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather: Simuel Hudgins; grandmother: Helen Foland Hudgins; brother; Mike Rutherford; and sister: Cyndi Gibson. She is survived by:

Husband: Steven Thomas Reneau

Mother: Sandra Sue Hudgins

Father: Harvey Rutherford

Sons: Steven Sneed

Josh Sneed

Matt Sneed (Cindy)

Grandchildren: Isaac, Alaynah, Carolyn, Elijah, Quentin, Cayden, Ethan, Ansley

Nieces: Elexis Barton and Jordanna Rutherford

Nephews: Blake Gibson and Jordan Rutherford

Goddaughter: Chyeanne Dyer

Best Friend: Connie Kelley

Special Friend: Jason Givens

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Evans Mortuary from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm with a service beginning at 4:00 pm with Brother Larry Hudgins of Knoxville, TN, and Reverend William Hall, Jr. of Phillippi Primitive Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Teresa Sue Reneau.

