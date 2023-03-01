TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL SAVES MAN FROM JUMPING OFF NASHVILLE BRIDGE

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 32 Views

NASHVILLE— On February 28, at approximately 2:40 p.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Capitol Protection Unit (CPU) was made aware of a man standing along the outer edge of the James Robertson Parkway Bridge, threatening to jump off the bridge to the street below. Sergeants Denney Mitchell and Adam Simpkins from the THP’s CPU received the notification of the man and immediately responded from the State Capitol Building on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Once on scene, the Sergeants approached the gentlemen. Sergeant Mitchell informed the man that “I am going to give you a hug, brother, and everything is going to be ok.” Sergeant Mitchell then pulled him over the railing of the bridge to safety. Sergeants Mitchell and Simpkins provided the man with comfort and security until police officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, first responders from the Nashville Fire Department.

“I am impressed but not surprised by the quick and calm response from Sergeants Denney Mitchell and Adam Simpkins,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry. “Both men have been trained to assist with mental health crisis calls, and I am grateful we are talking about a positive outcome for this man during what is clearly a hard time in his life. Their actions demonstrate one of the many ways that members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol are always ready to help in someone’s time of need.”

