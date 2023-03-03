Tennessee Consumer Alert: American Car Center Closure FAQs

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (“TDCI”) Division of Regulatory Boards and the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission are alerting Tennessee consumers that the recent nationwide closure of American Car Center stores may affect Tennessee consumers who have purchased a vehicle from this company.

A memo from the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission about this situation can be found here.

TDCI, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, and the Tennessee Department of Revenue are sharing information in an effort to help inform consumers.

The following is a list of Frequently Asked Questions:

Can I file a complaint with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission? Tennessee auto dealers are required to have a surety bond to obtain a license. Complainants may be eligible to make a claim against that bond with the bond company. The bond company investigates each claim on its merit and determines eligibility. The limits of liability of the dealer bond is $50,000. To file a complaint, visit us online here or call.

Should I stop making my car payment?

My temporary tag is about to expire. What should I do?

What are my legal options? Affected consumers should also consult a private attorney to determine their rights as a consumer and whether further legal action is necessary in regards to their specific complaint.

I still have questions. Who should I contact? If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact our office Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. CST, at (615) 741-2711.

