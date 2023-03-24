TDOT announces possible overnight lane closures in Anderson, Campbell

Brad Jones 32 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

I-75 North at Mile Marker 123, Anderson County

TDOT has announced a couple of projects slated for next week on Interstate 75 that will affect travelers in Anderson and Campbell counties.

In Campbell County, TDOT says that drivers on I-75 South between Mile Markers 161 and 141 should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 pm on Monday, March 27th through 6 am on Tuesday, March 28th as crews perform cable rail repair activities.

In Anderson County, drivers on I-75 South between Mile Markers 124 and 123 should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29th through 6am on Thursday, March 30th as crews perform similar cable rail repair activities.

In both work zones, TDOT reminds motorists to be alert for workers present as well as for slow or stopped traffic, and to use extreme caution in this area.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rockwood with Harriman Fire Department Battle Rockwood house fire

Rockwood Fire Department officials were sent to a single-story house which was on fire at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: