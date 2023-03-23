TBI investigating death of Union County inmate

The TBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Union County Jail. Officials say that 34-year-old Timothy Wright died while in custody on Tuesday morning. Few details have been released, including how he died, but the TBI says its investigation is active and ongoing. The state agency is called in to investigate all deaths involving law enforcement around Tennessee.
