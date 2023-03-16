Sylvia Klages, 62, entered paradise on March 15, 2023. Born on November 5, 1960, in Pittsburgh, PA, she moved to Oak Ridge at a very young age and was a 1978 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Sylvia believed it was never too late to broaden her horizons by immersing herself in some new field of learning, from British royalty to home remedies for ailments. She was an amazingly talented seamstress, but her real passion, bringing happiness to her life, was scouring the web and local stores for vintage collectibles.

A member of St. Anne Orthodox Church, she would spend every morning and evening, devotedly hunched over her prayer book saying her daily prayers. She had a particular devotion to the angels. You could not leave her presence without her praying, “Guardian angels watch over you!”

Sylvia is preceded in death by her father Curtis Webster, mother Kathleen (Laughlin) Webster, son Gerard Klages, sister Irene Morganti and brother Curtis Webster Jr. She leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Edward Klages, son Benjamin Klages, daughters Joan and Mary Klages, brother Dwight Webster, and sister Louise Blaha. She will be missed by numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews and by her “cat children”, Viola, Spock, Rory, Starshine, and Drana.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 Friday evening, March 17, 2023, at St. Anne Orthodox Church (560 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge) followed by a panichida (prayer service for the departed soul). Her funeral service will begin at approximately 10:30 Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, immediately after a 9:00 liturgy for all departed souls at the church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery (1916 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Knoxville).

The family would like to thank all who took care of her in the last days of her life, particularly her nurses Jared, Luke, and Stephanie from the critical care unit of Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to cancer and heart disease research organizations.

Guardian angels watch over you, honey, and escort you to the throne of God!

