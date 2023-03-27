Storm Rocks Rockwood Early Saturday Morning

Photo by Dudley Evans

Early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m. the city of Rockwood was hit by excessive high winds damaging several homes and numerous trees and power line damage was noted. As a result of the intense winds Saturday morning, power was out for nearly 300 homes in the Rockwood Community alone, as Rockwood Electric Utility Crews worked throughout early Saturday morning into Saturday night and as well on Sunday to restore power to hundreds. One house on Kingston Avenue at Strang Street lost its front porch after a tree fell on it. A tree into the roof of a double wide in the Clymersville community was also reported and numerous other large trees were totally uprooted by the excessive winds bringing down the power lines mostly in the area on East Evans Street, Douglas Avenue, and East Rockwood Street. The Rockwood Street Department also came out to help remove several trees from roadways which had many streets blocked. The downtown area was also affected in Rockwood after power poles were snapped in the alley behind the downtown district. Rockwood Mayor Jason Jolly who also works for Rockwood Electric said thankfully no one was hurt in the storm and thanked the many who assisted in getting things cleaned up but say’s there will be a lot of trees and limbs for the street department to deal with. The cleanup will take some time as the city of Rockwood appeared to be the hardest hit in the county from the strong storms. This was part of the storm that was tornado warned in Bledsoe County earlier.

Photo by Dudley Evans

Photo by Dudley Evans

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

Photo by Kathy Payne and Peyton Payne-Vitatoe

