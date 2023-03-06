State Senator Ken Yager Meets with Emory Valley Center

Photo submitted

(NASHVILLE) – On Wednesday, March 1, State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) met with a group from Emory Valley Center to discuss how the center supports those individuals with disabilities in the region.

Among those in the meeting were Jennifer Enderson, President of the Emory Valley Center, her daughter, Hannah Enderson, Janet Wood, Vice President of Community Engagement, and Crystal Hicks, Vice President of Operations.

“I am very happy I had the opportunity to meet with the Emory Valley Center group this week,” said Senator Ken Yager. “I am a staunch supporter of agencies that support individuals with disabilities, and I look forward to seeing the great work Emory Valley Center and other similar agencies do in the future.”

Pictured left to right: Janet Wood, Crystal Hicks, State Senator Ken Yager, Jennifer Enderson, Hannah Enderson in Sen. Yager’s office in the Cordell Hull Building in Nashville.

