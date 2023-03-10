Spring Forward before bed Saturday; DST begins Sunday

Remember that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12th at 2 am. Set your clocks ahead to “Spring Forward” by one hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. This is also a perfect time to check the batteries in your home or business’s smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.
Tags Anderson County Daylight Saving Time DST Roane County spring forward
