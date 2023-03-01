Special Called Roane Commission Meeting scheduled

A Special-Called Roane County Commission Meeting has been called for Tuesday, March 7th. The only item the commission will consider is A RESOLUTION of The Roane County Planning Commission recommending action by the Roane County Legislative Commission on a resolution amending the Roane County Zoning Map at the location of Buttermilk Rd. W, from A-2 (Developing Agriculture) to I-2 (Medium Industrial) as requested by John Greear.
Tags Commission Roane County Special Called Meeting
