Sharon Lee Patrick, Clinton

Sharon Lee Patrick, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 3, 2023. Sharon was born on January 9, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to the late John McKibbin and Barbara Warren McKibbin. Sharon was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, loved her puppies, and especially loved shopping for dogs. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by Bobby Patrick, Charles Ketron, John Ketron, and Danielle Braden Ketron.

Survivors:

Daughter   Amy McKinney

Sisters     Karen Ketron

               Judy Hornyak

Grandson  Christopher Sherry

Granddaughter  Lindsay Duncan

Great Grandchildren Rowlan Miller, Levi Duncan, and Eli Duncan

Nephew  Shaun Ketron

Visitation: 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial Service: 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

