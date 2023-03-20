Sharon Lee Patrick, Clinton

Sharon Lee Patrick, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 3, 2023. Sharon was born on January 9, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to the late John McKibbin and Barbara Warren McKibbin. Sharon was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, loved her puppies, and especially loved shopping for dogs. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by Bobby Patrick, Charles Ketron, John Ketron, and Danielle Braden Ketron.
Survivors:
Daughter Amy McKinney
Sisters Karen Ketron
Judy Hornyak
Grandson Christopher Sherry
Granddaughter Lindsay Duncan
Great Grandchildren Rowlan Miller, Levi Duncan, and Eli Duncan
Nephew Shaun Ketron
Visitation: 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorial Service: 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
