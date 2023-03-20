Sharon Lee Patrick, Clinton

Sharon Lee Patrick, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on March 3, 2023. Sharon was born on January 9, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio to the late John McKibbin and Barbara Warren McKibbin. Sharon was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, loved her puppies, and especially loved shopping for dogs. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by Bobby Patrick, Charles Ketron, John Ketron, and Danielle Braden Ketron.

Survivors:

Daughter Amy McKinney

Sisters Karen Ketron

Judy Hornyak

Grandson Christopher Sherry

Granddaughter Lindsay Duncan

Great Grandchildren Rowlan Miller, Levi Duncan, and Eli Duncan

Nephew Shaun Ketron

Visitation: 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorial Service: 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

