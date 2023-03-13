Sharon Lee Mitchell, Clinton

Sharon Lee Mitchell, age 80 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Waters of Clinton. Born in Danville, Illinois on August 31, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Hughes Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband the late Roscoe Mitchell. She was a member of Milestone Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee.

Sharon is survived by her son Timothy Mitchell and wife Dotie of Clinton; daughter Michelle Lynn Mitchell of Champaign, Illinois; sisters, Paula Courson of Danville, Illinois Karen Perkins of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and other relatives and friends.

The Mitchell Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, with the Rev. Kenny Raines officiating.

Burial will follow at the Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Sharon Lee Mitchell.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sharon Lee Mitchell, please visit our flower store.

