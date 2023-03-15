Sammie Charles Harris, 79

Sammie Charles Harris, age 79, passed away on March 12th, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Selma, daughters Courtney (Reggie) Seay, and Tatia Marie Harris, sister Donna Goode, sisters-in-law, Patricia Chargois, Mary Fontenot, Karen Guinn, brothers-in-law, Leorange(Joan) Wright, Kevin(Karen) Johnson, grandchildren, Brittany, Gaston and Hunter Mitchell, Mya Harris, Ryan and Collin Seay, great-grandchildren, Mason and Kamryn Wood, and Malakye Mitchell, nieces Katrina Chargois, Jon-Ella Goode, Cretelia Harris Wilridge, Raven and Rachael Radley, nephews, John(Mignonne) Goode Sr., Lewis(Quenesha) Goode, Rector Harris, Jr., John Harris Sr., Bomani, Leorange III, Kevin and Jason Wright, Blaine Radley, special cousins Aaron Warren, Iras Keith and Helen Comeaux, Rosie Baldwin, Barbara Jean Mosley, special friends, David & Macel Hilliard, Judy Jackson, Richard White, Sr., and Ronnie Mitchell. He will be dearly missed by all of us.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sammie Lysha Harris, Betty Stockton Harris, and Cloteal Harris, brothers I.L Harris, Floyd Harris, Rector Harris, Sr. and Roby Radley, mother-in law, Marie Espree Rogers, fathers-in-law, Rollie Rogers and Leorange Wright, Sr.

Sammie was born June 18, 1943, in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Jack Yates High School, where he was a member of the swim and basketball teams and cheerleading squad. Sammie was a champion diver and swimmer (breast and backstroke) earning a scholarship to the University of New Mexico. He received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View Texas. Sammie made it a point throughout his career to share his knowledge and experience with HBCU students he mentored and recruited over many decades and around the world.

Sammie was a proud Vietnam Veteran and Captain in the U.S. Army. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Overseas Service Bar, Merit Service Medal, and Bronze Star for Valor.

The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff on the sixth floor at UT Medical Center.

Services for Sammie will be held at First United Methodist Church, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm; There will be a brief receiving of the friends prior to the service from noon to 1:00 pm.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Sammie Charles Harris, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

