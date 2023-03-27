Ruth Druzellia Warfield, 90

Ruth Druzellia Warfield, age 90, passed away on March 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ruth. She poured her life into her family, teaching them valuable life skills in her kitchen, sewing room, garden, and farm. She was a lifelong supporter of the 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 72 years, Leroy; their six children (Pat Marcum and late husband Larry; Philip Warfield and wife Darla; Kila Worthington and husband Kent; Kim Guinn and husband Mike; Katrina Byrd and husband Doug; John Warfield and wife Elizabeth), multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law Velma Jean Foust and niece Pam Foust-Boyd.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at East Tennessee’s Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. (865-544-6288).

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the staff at Emory Ridges, hospice staff at Gentiva, and especially nurses Patti, Diana, Matt, Irene, and Chaplain Mark.

The family will have a graveside service at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

