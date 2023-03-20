Ruby E. (Wright) Nation, Oliver Springs

Ruby E. (Wright) Nation, age 80, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Friday, March 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was born on January 12, 1943, in Oliver Springs, TN. Ruby lived her whole life in this area. She was a homemaker for her family and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas Hargus Prater and Alma Louedith Massengill, granddaughter; Sheena Stuart, brothers; Earl Prater and Roscoe Prater, sister-in-law; Margaret Prater.

Ruby is survived by her husband; LeRoy Nation, children; Terry and Roberta Wright, Lisa and Steve Lowe, Jimmy and Tina Wright, Teresa and Jimmy Lowe, Kyler Reynolds, Frank Nation, Scott and Kim Nation, Jack Nation, Michael and Karen Nation, grandchildren; Landon and Miranda Wright, Ashlynn, and Scottie Wright, Eric and Diana Reynolds, Natasha Reynolds, and Jason Byrd, Stephanie Reynolds and Chad Smith, Chasity and Danny Hatfield, Brittany and Richard Reynolds, Brian and Brittany Lowe, Amber and Lee Frost, Chloe Phillips and Priscilla Phillips, great grandchildren; Nevaeh, Amelia, Carson, Conner, Daniel, Kyler, Levi, Liam, Lylah, Caleb, Issabella, Kaylee, Aden, Autumn, Addilynn, Alexandra, Noah, Elijah, Jace, Eli, Azriel, Bradlee, Kensley, Payton, Soren, Able, James and Wade, brother; Claude and Judy Prater, very special nieces; Judy Johnson, Janice Webb, Anita Prater, Angela Prater, special friends; Berniece Westmoreland, Alice Goodman, Linda White, and Diana Kitts. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Nation will lie in state at New Fairview Baptist Church in Oliver Springs from 3:00-3:45 pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with a graveside service to follow at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor John Edwards officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Nation family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

