Rockwood with Harriman Fire Department Battle Rockwood house fire

Rockwood Fire Department officials were sent to a single-story house which was on fire at the end of Dereck Street just after noon today, (Thursday). The department also asked for assistance by their Mutual Aid agreement from the Harriman fire department which sent a truck and manpower to the scene. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the structure when the department arrived on the scene as they began their attack. After about 20 minutes on the scene the department had the fire under control. At this time, the investigation is continuing as to what may have caused the fire. The person who was renting the home was not there at the time of the fire and one person at the scene told us it was called in by a neighbor. No injuries were reported but the home did sustain heavy smoke, fire, and water damage to the structure.

Rockwood House Fire, March 23, 2023 – Video by Dudley Evans

