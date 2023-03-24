Rockwood Police still looking for suspect in Store Robbery last week

Cigarettes 4 Less – Rockwood

No arrests have been made in last week’s Tuesday evening armed robbery at the Cigarettes for Less store on North Gateway Avenue. According to the Rockwood Police Department the investigation is continuing but at this time no arrests have been made.

Around 9:00 p.m. last Tuesday evening (March 14, 2023) the Cigarettes for Less tobacco store located at 612 North Gateway Avenue was robbed at gunpoint, according to The RPD report. When police arrived on the scene to secure the area, they noticed a female clerk met them, and stated she was robbed and asked to get on the floor while the robber, identified as only a male subject brandishing a handgun and face covered, took money estimated at around $1,000 from the register, and then took her money from her purse, which the report said was around $1,500. She was the only person inside at the time and was ordered to go inside the employee restroom while the man fled the store.

If you have any info on this case, please call the at 865-354- 3388 or the Roane Central Dispatch at 865-354-8045

