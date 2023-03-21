Rockwood Police Involved in Pursuit Saturday One Arrested

A Rockwood Police Department report states that just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Rockwood police officer Sergeant Kendall Mitchell received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley around 513 North Kingston Avenue. When Mitchell arrived at the scene, which is noted for illegal drug activity, the vehicle parked in the alley took off from the scene. Mitchell along with Sergeant Charles Haubrich both attempted to pull the vehicle over on Kingston Avenue, but it would not stop. At this point a Pursuit was activated as the vehicle approached North Kingstown Avenue at Dunn Street, swerved into the opposite lane of travel, and almost struck a County officer, Deputy Garrett, who was coming to assist the pursuit. They continued North on Kingston Avenue to Highway 70 East where the vehicle continued down to Post Oak Valley Road where it almost struck another vehicle, then turned on to Burdette Road and into his alleged residence at 109 Burdette Road. The driver, identified as Scottie Skidmore, was then taken into custody at that location without incident Sgt. Mitchell’s report stated as well that Skidmore tossed out a bag, believed to be illegal narcotics, out the driver’s side window in the pursuit.

Scottie Keith Skidmore

Age: 52

Race: W

Sex: M

Booking Number: 25895

Booked: 03/18/2023

Released: 03/19/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 03/18/2023 18:28

Bond: $26,000.00

1 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

2 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

3 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

4 – Reckless Endangerment

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

5 – Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence (Vandalism)

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

6 – Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

7 – Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

Offense Date: 03/18/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

