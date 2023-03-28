Rockwood Police and Fire sent to Big E’s Market last night one arrested

File image of suspected Fentanyl

The Rockwood police department and fire department First Responders along with an ambulance all were sent to the Big E’s Market in Rockwood on North Gateway just before 11pm last night (Monday, March 27, 2023) to where a female was described as sitting in a car and unresponsive. The store staff said they had been trying to wake her as she was sitting in a car, for thirty minutes to no avail. According to the Rockwood Police Department report by Sgt Charles Haubrick, who was assisted by Officer Mitchell, the person was identified as 24-year-old Megan Nichole Lowe. After their arrival they woke her and as she stepped out of the driver’s seat some white powdery substance fell out. It was determined she had a suspended driver’s license and after checking the car out further illegal narcotics, including Fentanyl, was discovered. At this point Lowe was placed under arrest and taken to jail.

After the scene was cleared a Rockwood Fire Department first responder began to feel ill and wanted to be checked out by paramedics due to being infected by being close to the fentanyl drug that was part of the investigation. That firefighter was transported by ambulance to the Roane Medical Center to be checked out and released.

The suspect Megan Lowe is still being held at the Roane County jail today on no bond.

Megan Nichole Lowe (Waiting on a Mugshot)

Age: 33

Race: B

Sex: F

Booking Number: 25932

Booked: 03/27/2023

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/23 – 23:48

Bond: $0.00

1 – Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug

Offense Date: 03/27/2023

Bond: $

Charging Agency:

2 – Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of Schedule IV drug (fine not greater than $50,000)

Offense Date: 03/27/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Charging Agency:

3 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 03/27/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type:

Charging Agency: Rockwood PD

