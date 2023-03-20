Rockwood Man Arrested with Fifty Grams of Fentanyl

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 835 Views

On March 17, 2023, at approximately 12:11 PM, Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rockwood Police Department served a search warrant at 400 East Dunn Street, Rockwood, Tennessee.  Upon making entry into the residence, law enforcement encountered James Michael Pass, age 55, in the living room of the residence. Pass was holding plastic container that contained approximately fifty grams of suspected fentanyl that was packaged in three separate baggies, approximately twenty-one grams of suspected methamphetamine, and one thousand and sixty-three dollars of United States currency. Pass was also found to be in possession of packaging materials and digital scales that had approximately half of a gram of suspected fentanyl on it that Pass was attempting to package for sale.

James Michael Pass was booked into the Roane County Detention Center for two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Pass was arraigned and a Court date was set for April 18, 2023.  Pass is under a $260,000.00 bond.

James Michael Pass

Age: 55

Race: W

Sex: M

Booking Number: 25890

Booked: 03/17/2023

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/17/2023 12:11

Bond: $260,000.00

1 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 03/17/2023

Bond: $200,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 03/17/2023

Bond: $50,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 03/17/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane County Commission

Roane Commission to decide how to use Big Pharma lawsuit funds when it meets Monday March 20th

Now that the big Pharma lawsuits have been settled for the most parts by State …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: