Rockwood Man Arrested with Fifty Grams of Fentanyl

On March 17, 2023, at approximately 12:11 PM, Deputies with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rockwood Police Department served a search warrant at 400 East Dunn Street, Rockwood, Tennessee. Upon making entry into the residence, law enforcement encountered James Michael Pass, age 55, in the living room of the residence. Pass was holding plastic container that contained approximately fifty grams of suspected fentanyl that was packaged in three separate baggies, approximately twenty-one grams of suspected methamphetamine, and one thousand and sixty-three dollars of United States currency. Pass was also found to be in possession of packaging materials and digital scales that had approximately half of a gram of suspected fentanyl on it that Pass was attempting to package for sale.

James Michael Pass was booked into the Roane County Detention Center for two counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Pass was arraigned and a Court date was set for April 18, 2023. Pass is under a $260,000.00 bond.

James Michael Pass

Age: 55

Race: W

Sex: M

Booking Number: 25890

Booked: 03/17/2023

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/17/2023 12:11

Bond: $260,000.00

1 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 03/17/2023

Bond: $200,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

2 – Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

Offense Date: 03/17/2023

Bond: $50,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

3 – Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Offense Date: 03/17/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

