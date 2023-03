Robert “Scott” Neely, age 59 of Oak Ridge passed away on March 26, 2023, at Ft. Sanders Regional. Scott was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 27, 1963. Throughout his life, he loved playing the guitar and spending time with family and friends.

Scott is survived by his wife, Cynthia Neely; mother, Nancy Neely, and his children

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

