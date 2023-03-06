Robert Edmond Hamby, Harriman

Robert Edmond Hamby passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born May 16, 1955, to Stanley and Martha West Hamby.

Robert was a logger by trade and his hobbies included riding horses, auto mechanic, and being a hands-on uncle in his younger life.

He is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Martha Hamby, brothers Ellis Hamby Sr., Jim Hamby, Rodger Hamby, and Ray Hamby; and sister Lori Hamby.

Robert is survived by sisters Ima Jean Hamby of Harriman, Edith Godsey of Westel, Wanda Daughtery of Rockwood, Annie Hamby of Rockwood, Patricia Godsey of Crab Orchard, and brother L.D. Hamby of New River.

Robert will also be missed by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family is honoring Robert’s wishes to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert Edmond Hamby.

