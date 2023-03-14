Roane State’s vision clinic open for spring semester

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

Roane State’s spring Vision Clinic at the Harriman campus photo submitted

Roane State’s Optical Clinic has resumed services for the spring semester. The clinic is part of the college’s Vision Care Technology (VCT) program, the only accredited two-year program of its kind in Tennessee.

Roane State’s spring Vision Clinic at the Harriman campus – photo submitted

Through the clinic, patients can get free eyeglass frames in most cases and a promotional price for lenses and coatings. Services are available to Roane State students, employees, and local residents. Patients just need a written prescription less than a year old.

“The optical clinic is a win-win for all of us,” VCT program director Hali Gibson pointed out. “Clients are getting essential services at a dramatically reduced cost while enhancing the education of our students. This hands-on experience sets students up for success in the workforce.”

Anyone wishing to make an appointment in the optical clinic can do so by calling (865) 882-4635. The clinic is open for fittings from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Mondays and from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays until April 6, 2023.

The optical clinic is in Room 209-A of the Yager Building on the Roane County Campus. After an initial appointment, patients can expect to return in 2-3 weeks to pick up their glasses. Students in the Vision Care Technology program are then graded on their work.

Roane State’s spring Vision Clinic at the Harriman campus – photo submitted

Please note that costs may vary depending on a patient’s prescription, lens design, and other options. Fashion frames, computer glasses, children’s glasses, prescription sunglasses, safety glasses, and all types of specialty glasses are available through the clinic.

The Roane State Optical Clinic operates during the spring and fall semesters only. Eye exams and contact lenses are not provided by the clinic.

For more information about the clinic or RSCC’s Vision Care Technology program, visit roanestate.edu/visioncare.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Veteran Refused Service Due to his Service Dog at Local Motel

Super 8 Motel, 905 N Kentucky St, Kingston – photo from Wyndham Hotels Website A …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: