Roane State welcomes two new campus directors

Roane State Community College recently named two new site directors: Melody Kees in Morgan County and Dawn Shaw in Cumberland County.

Kees and Shaw started their new roles in early February. Both have hit the ground running at their respective campuses, focusing on recruiting new students from the local community and retaining students already attending classes at Roane State.

MORE ABOUT MELODY KEES, MORGAN COUNTY SITE DIRECTOR

Melody Kees, Morgan County Site Director

Melody Kees is a lifetime resident of Morgan County. She has worked for Morgan County Schools in a variety of roles for the past 17 years. Prior to that, Kees worked with Roane County Schools. She received her B.S. in Psychology and her M.A. in Educational Psychology and Counselor Education from Tennessee Technological University. She has spent years partnering with Roane State, helping students with dual enrollment, early college, middle college, and guiding students as they transition from high school to post-secondary options.

“Roane State seemed like the next logical step for me,” Kees said. “My favorite part of my job as a high school counselor was to help students navigate their post-secondary plans. I am able to continue that work here at Roane State. My hope is to partner with local businesses, schools, and our communities to enhance course offerings here at the Morgan County Campus as well as increase enrollment. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our wonderful county!”

MORE ABOUT DAWN SHAW, CUMBERLAND COUNTY SITE DIRECTOR

Dawn Shaw, Cumberland County Site Director

Dawn Shaw has served as the senior high school counselor for Cumberland County High School since 2012. She has collaborated with the Roane State Cumberland County team for several years, working with dual enrollment, middle college, and helping transition seniors to Roane State. Shaw attended Auburn University (B.A. Psychology) and the University of Mississippi (M.Ed. Educational Psychology with emphasis in School Counseling).

“I am excited to begin this new journey with Roane State and to continue working directly with our local community and the students and families of Cumberland County,” Shaw said. “One of my goals is to also reach out to adults in Cumberland County and surrounding areas who qualify for Tennessee Reconnect so that our campus can work with their schedules, providing classes and services to help them earn their degrees with no tuition or fees.”

The Morgan County Campus of Roane State is located in Wartburg at 308 Solomon Drive. For more information on the Morgan County Campus, visit roanestate.edu/morgan.

The Cumberland County Campus is in Crossville at 2567 Cook Road. For more information on the Cumberland County Campus, visit roanestate.edu/cumberland.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

