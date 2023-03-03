Roane State welcomes two new campus directors

Brad Jones 17 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Roane State Community College recently named two new site directors: Melody Kees in Morgan County and Dawn Shaw in Cumberland County.

Kees and Shaw started their new roles in early February. Both have hit the ground running at their respective campuses, focusing on recruiting new students from the local community and retaining students already attending classes at Roane State.

MORE ABOUT MELODY KEES, MORGAN COUNTY SITE DIRECTOR

Melody Kees, Morgan County Site Director

Melody Kees is a lifetime resident of Morgan County. She has worked for Morgan County Schools in a variety of roles for the past 17 years. Prior to that, Kees worked with Roane County Schools. She received her B.S. in Psychology and her M.A. in Educational Psychology and Counselor Education from Tennessee Technological University. She has spent years partnering with Roane State, helping students with dual enrollment, early college, middle college, and guiding students as they transition from high school to post-secondary options.

“Roane State seemed like the next logical step for me,” Kees said. “My favorite part of my job as a high school counselor was to help students navigate their post-secondary plans. I am able to continue that work here at Roane State. My hope is to partner with local businesses, schools, and our communities to enhance course offerings here at the Morgan County Campus as well as increase enrollment. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our wonderful county!”

MORE ABOUT DAWN SHAW, CUMBERLAND COUNTY SITE DIRECTOR

Dawn Shaw, Cumberland County Site Director

Dawn Shaw has served as the senior high school counselor for Cumberland County High School since 2012. She has collaborated with the Roane State Cumberland County team for several years, working with dual enrollment, middle college, and helping transition seniors to Roane State. Shaw attended Auburn University (B.A. Psychology) and the University of Mississippi (M.Ed. Educational Psychology with emphasis in School Counseling).

“I am excited to begin this new journey with Roane State and to continue working directly with our local community and the students and families of Cumberland County,” Shaw said. “One of my goals is to also reach out to adults in Cumberland County and surrounding areas who qualify for Tennessee Reconnect so that our campus can work with their schedules, providing classes and services to help them earn their degrees with no tuition or fees.”

The Morgan County Campus of Roane State is located in Wartburg at 308 Solomon Drive. For more information on the Morgan County Campus, visit roanestate.edu/morgan.

The Cumberland County Campus is in Crossville at 2567 Cook Road. For more information on the Cumberland County Campus, visit roanestate.edu/cumberland.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Board of Control meets in Hermitage

Approves Chattanooga as host of BlueCross Bowl in 2023 and 2024 March 1, 2023 The …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: