Roane State to host Healthcare Job Fair in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones

Roane State Community College is inviting current and potential students, recent graduates, and members of the community to its Oak Ridge Branch Campus for a Healthcare Job Fair in April.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Local and regional employers will be set up in the Goff Building to speak with attendees about positions currently available in our area.

2022 Healthcare Job Fair – Photo submitted by Roane State Community College

Employers still have time to participate in the job fair. Registration is available online at roanestate.edu/placement by clicking the Job Fairs link and choosing the “Information for Employers” option.

“Roane State has developed strong partnerships with healthcare employers across East Tennessee over the years,” explained RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley. “Our students are sought-after in a variety of medical fields due to their extensive knowledge and training. Connecting employers with their future employees in a one-stop-shop environment is just one of the many ways we can assist our students, our healthcare providers, and our communities.”

Roane State’s current job placement rate is over 90%. Students and graduates can view openings in their chosen fields along with job search resources at roanestate.edu/placement.

Anyone interested in attending the job fair on April 12 is advised to bring copies of their resume and be prepared for possible instant interviews.

Questions or special needs for the event can be directed to RSCC’s Workforce Training and Placement Manager Sonya Parker at (865) 481-2031 or parkers@roanestate.edu.

For more info on Roane State’s health science programs, visit roanestate.edu/healthcare.

