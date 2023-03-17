Roane State hosts campus watch parties as men’s basketball team competes in national tournament

A Send off for the RSCC Raiders to compete in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

Roane State Community College will host watch parties at several of its campuses this Monday, March 20, as the Roane State Raiders compete in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

This is the second year in a row that the Raiders have earned a spot in the national championship, held in Hutchinson, Kansas. Fans, students, and college faculty and staff gathered at the Roane County campus Friday morning, March 17, to wish the team well as they made the trip.

On Monday, the Roane County campus will host a watch party in the Vann Student Center as the Raiders (#23) take on Butler (#10). Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Central, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The watch party will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern. Pizza and refreshments will be provided, and everyone is invited to attend.

Additional campuses hosting watch parties on Monday, March 20, include:

Oak Ridge : 5 p.m. ET in the cafeteria

: 5 p.m. ET in the cafeteria Scott County : 5 p.m. ET in the student lounge

: 5 p.m. ET in the student lounge Fentress County : 4 p.m. CT in the front lobby

: 4 p.m. CT in the front lobby Campbell County: 4:30 p.m. ET in Room 101

Free snacks and refreshments will be provided at each event.

For anyone unable to attend a watch party, the NJCAA offers a pay-per-view livestream of all the games on Monday. There is a cost of $10 to access a day pass for the stream. Additional options for the remainder of the tournament bracket are available.

For information on pay-per-view pass pricing, visit njcaa.org/network/pricing and look for the “2022-23 NJCAA Basketball Championships Pay-Per-View Options” section. Live games can be viewed here: njcaa.org/network/live.

Updates on the tournament will be posted online at roanestate.edu/athletics as well as the Twitter accounts for RSCC (@roanestate) and RSCC Athletics (@RSCCAthletics).

