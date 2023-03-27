Rickey Lee Standifer, Rocky Top

Rickey Lee Standifer, age 66 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 23, 2023, at his residence. Rickey was born on March 6, 1957, to the late Maxwell Standifer and Ruby Virgina Fleeman. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved working and most of all he loved God and his family. Rickey is preceded in death by his parents Maxwell and Ruby Standifer and brother-in-law Del Marlar. He is survived by:
Sons Micah Standifer & Mandi Standifer
Seth Standifer & Nikki Standifer
Daughter Aubree Farmer & Chris Farmer
Brother Roger Standifer & Marie Standifer
Sister Jerry Marlar
Grandchildren Autum Fochtman, Madyson Standifer, Bella Arrizola, Savannah Farmer
A host of other family and friends.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.
Interment: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky
