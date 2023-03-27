Rickey Lee Standifer, Rocky Top

Rickey Lee Standifer, age 66 of Rocky Top, passed away on March 23, 2023, at his residence. Rickey was born on March 6, 1957, to the late Maxwell Standifer and Ruby Virgina Fleeman. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved working and most of all he loved God and his family. Rickey is preceded in death by his parents Maxwell and Ruby Standifer and brother-in-law Del Marlar. He is survived by:

Sons Micah Standifer & Mandi Standifer

Seth Standifer & Nikki Standifer

Daughter Aubree Farmer & Chris Farmer

Brother Roger Standifer & Marie Standifer

Sister Jerry Marlar

Grandchildren Autum Fochtman, Madyson Standifer, Bella Arrizola, Savannah Farmer

A host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating.

Interment: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Green Hills Memorial Garden Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rickey Lee Standifer, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...