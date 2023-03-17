RETIRED ROCKWOOD FIRE CHIEF MIKE WERTZ PASSES AWAY

Retired Fire Chief Mike Wertz has passed away. The Rockwood Fire Department stated that Mike left an impression on every firefighter that passed through. He trained many firefighters in Roane County and other departments and was a long-time instructor with the State Fire Academy, a Hazmat expert, an Air Force Firefighter and inspector, the longest-serving Rockwood Fire Chief, and many more. RFD said, “Mike was a friend, a fellow firefighter, a leader, and a mentor, he will be missed by us all. Prayers to his wife Linda, his sons, and the entire family. God Speed Chief!”
