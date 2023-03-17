RETIRED ROCKWOOD FIRE CHIEF MIKE WERTZ PASSES AWAY

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 61 Views

Retired Fire Chief Mike Wertz has passed away. The Rockwood Fire Department stated that Mike left an impression on every firefighter that passed through. He trained many firefighters in Roane County and other departments and was a long-time instructor with the State Fire Academy, a Hazmat expert, an Air Force Firefighter and inspector, the longest-serving Rockwood Fire Chief, and many more. RFD said, “Mike was a friend, a fellow firefighter, a leader, and a mentor, he will be missed by us all. Prayers to his wife Linda, his sons, and the entire family. God Speed Chief!”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State hosts campus watch parties as men’s basketball team competes in national tournament

A Send off for the RSCC Raiders to compete in the NJCAA Division I Men’s …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: