Rep. Fleischmann Joins House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (R), 3rd District Tennessee

Washington, DC – Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement announcing that he has joined the United States House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Congressman Fleischmann will serve on the Energy Subcommittee that has jurisdiction over energy research and development, commercial application of energy technology, Department of Energy laboratories, and more. In addition, Rep. Fleischmann serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and is the Chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee of Appropriations.

“Throughout my tenure in Congress, I am proud to have become the leading House Republican advocating for increasing nuclear energy and advancing nuclear research, cleaning up legacy nuclear sites, and supporting our National Labs. East Tennessee, and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, are leading our nation in advanced scientific research, supercomputing, and nuclear technologies. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the full Committee and the Energy Subcommittee to continue support for nuclear energy and research, all 17 of our National Labs, and ensuring America is energy secure for future generations,” said Congressman Fleischmann.

“I am pleased to announce Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will be serving as a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee for the 118th Congress. The Committee’s work ensures America remains at the forefront of scientific research and innovation, tackling some of the most pressing issues we face from today’s top global competitors. As an avid supporter of our National Labs, the Congressman is a valuable addition to our roster, and I look forward to working with him to advance our bold agenda,” said Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Frank Lucas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

