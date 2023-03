Reid Leonard Kress, age 64, passed away Sunday, March 5th, 2023.

The family will receive friends 1:30-2 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 pm. A reception will follow in the church cafeteria to celebrate Reid’s life. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Reid, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest