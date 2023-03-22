Red Cross Blood Drive in Rockwood on Tuesday, March 28th

Red Cross needs your help! Right now they only have 13 scheduled appointments out of 56 slots for Tuesday’s (March 28th) scheduled blood drive at the Rockwood Community Center.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023

Rockwood Community Center

710 N. Chamberlain Ave.

Rockwood, TN 37854

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST

Room 1

To sign up, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Rockwood19

Walk-ins welcome as time allows!

Come give in March and get a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. PLUS, get a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card to help with gas or grocery expenses! You could be one of five lucky winners. Lend an arm; we’ll lend a hand. Terms apply: rcblood.org/help.

