Ray Collins, Oakdale

Mr. Ray Collins, 84, of Oakdale, TN went home to be with Jesus on March 16th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Helton Collins; mother and father, Alta and Guy Collins; brothers, Leroy and Gary Collins and sister, Judy Ledford.



He is survived by daughters, Ginger (Darrell) Mitchell of Knoxville, Vicki (Mark) McCullough of Harriman and son, Scott (Christine) Collins of Shalimar, Florida; brothers Guy (Judy) Collins Jr. and Jerry Collins. Ray is Paw Paw to 8 grandchildren; Audrey (Brian) Bibb, Thomas Mitchell, Jonathan Mitchell, Reid (Laci) Cannon, Brady Cannon, Courtney (Ray) Cordero, Emily (David) Towery, Wesley (Jade) Collins, and 6 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.



Ray enjoyed gardening and woodworking. He had a long work and service history that included Roane Electric, Akzo/Fortafil Fibers, Justice of the Peace, Deacon, and County Commissioner. He was a lifetime member of Rankin Chapel Baptist Church where he taught adult Sunday School for more than 60 years. There are many words to describe Ray; humble, kind, steadfast, loyal, and hardworking are just a few. He had the heart of a servant; faith and family were a priority. He is now praising his Savior in heaven.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 11 am to 12 pm Rankin Chapel Baptist Church, Oakdale. Funeral services will follow at 12pm with Bro. Mark McCullough officiating. Internment will follow in the church cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ray Collins.

