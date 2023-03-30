Portia “Toni” Cook, Harriman

Ms. Portia “Toni” Cook, age 81, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville. Toni loved spending time with her family and sitting outside enjoying all of God’s creations.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Barton & Margaret Bennecker.

Grandson: Jordan Hall.

Brother-in-law: Lester Easter.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law: Amy & Eric Hall.

Two sisters & brother-in-law: Lynnette Easter and Phyllis & Larry Vice.

Two granddaughters: Chelsea & Jon Mathis and Kaylee Burton.

Five great-grandchildren: Elijah, Jace, Paisley, Roman, and Alivia.

Along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 3, 2023, at Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Neil Crass officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Portia “Toni” Cook.

