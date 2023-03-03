Peggy Knight, Wartburg

Peggy Knight, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2023, at her home in Wartburg surrounded by her family.

She is proceeded in death by her parents James and Helen Price; sisters Barbara Phillips and Patsy Morgan.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Knight; daughters Heather Adkisson (Mark Adkisson) and Stacie Roaden;

Grandchildren Tempa Hinds, Michael Francis, Anna Seiber, Allison Adkisson, Harley Adkisson, Christian Isabelle, Myla Pyles; great-grandchildren Thomas Hinds, Jayden Hinds, Tyler Hinds, Emorie Miller, Nevaeh Miller, Andrew Seiber, Aaron Seiber, Zoie Isabelle, Arianna Isabelle, Casen Isabelle and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 3, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Hamby officiating. Interment will follow in the New Petros Cemetery in Petros.

