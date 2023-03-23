Mr. Patrick Lee (“Pat“) Hargis, 82, passed away on March 20, 2023, with his son by his side.

He spent his last few days surrounded by family and friends, joking until the end.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Pershing Hargis and Rosemarie Joan Hargis; siblings, Larry Richard Hargis, Roger Jerome Hargis, and Sandra Sue Dionne.

He is survived by his brother, Steven Michael Hargis, and sister-in-law, Lisa; son, Kevin Hargis, Esq. and daughter-in-law, Tiffany; granddaughter, Fiona Hargis; great-grandboy, Ryker Anderson (who could melt Pat with his hugs); and a whole host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pat grew up in Morgan County where he spent his childhood roaming the woods, swimming in creeks, fishing, and working on farms. Upon graduating from Wartburg Central High, he joined the Marine Corps. After discharge, he worked on the engineering crew building the Nemo tunnel before taking a job with Paul Smith that took him all over the country in search of old cars and adventure. Later, he was the owner/operator of Hargis Body Shop and Wrecker Service.

He often repaired cars, trucks, and farm implements for free for those who couldn’t afford to pay. He loaned money to people he knew could never repay the debt, and never once mentioned it. He tipped his waitresses and bartenders well. He was a connoisseur of Mopar automobiles and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, particularly enjoying his rides to Montana and Wyoming. He was a 32nd-degree mason and a member of Emerald Lodge who was proud to have learned his catechetical from Dude Neal.

Born with a strong aversion to authority, he poached many of the State’s deer, turkey, and grouse, and savored every morsel of the same. He taught many a young man how to skin and butcher a deer. He fought and won many battles with the IRS and the Tennessee Department of Revenue. He enjoyed Canadian blended whisky and single-malt scotch, and he made a mean pot of chili. He enjoyed playing craps and five-card draw and had been known to fold while holding a straight just to keep a mark in the game. His good friend, the legendary songwriter and gambling aficionado Roger Alan Wade, specifically requested that Pat’s obituary state that Pat played the game, and paid the price, and always tipped the dealer twice.

Over the last few years, he was saddened to learn of the deaths of many of his friends. Moreover, he truly appreciated all those who stopped by to have a drink with him and reminisce.

He voted for Eisenhower and Goldwater, but despised both presidents Bush as globalists, and spent the last few decades loudly lamenting that the nation he loved was being run by cowards and crooks. He was true to his word, and despised liars and those who wouldn’t help their neighbors. Though his hair turned gray and his vision faded, he still wore his trademark pearl snap shirts until the very end.

He leaves behind many unfinished projects; but, as he was so fond of quoting, “the best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley.”

In a world full of Jake Spoons, he was an Augustus McCrae.

At his direction, he’s been cremated, and will make one last trip to his beloved Montana with his son, where his ashes will be scattered. Most of his belongings will be donated to charity, and his Louis L’amour books will be donated to addiction treatment centers. Please use any money you would’ve wasted on flowers to help your neighbors in need.

Obituary courtesy of Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.

