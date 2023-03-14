Patricia “Patsy” Nance, Harriman

Patricia “Patsy” Nance, age 66, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee, and former longtime resident of the Post Oak community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, in Harriman. She was born November 21, 1956, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Patsy was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church in Harriman and was a caregiver for many years. She loved birds and animals and had a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles William Nance and Edith Mae Mullins Nance; and her sister, Gloria Nance Miller, and brother-in-law, Ted Miller.

Survivors include:

Brothers & Sisters-in-law: Larry & Phyllis Nance of Knoxville, TN

Danny Nance (Violet) of Lenoir City, TN

Nieces and Nephews and Their Spouses: Chuck Nance (Debbie)

Tony Miller

Lori Miller Johnson

Chris Nance (Desiree)

Andrew Nance

Many Special Great Nieces and Great Nephews

Special Friends: Kristen “Sharebear” Wilkey

Gina Dishner

Her special friends in the Dorcas Sunday School Class at Riverside Baptist Church

And a host of other special relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter.

