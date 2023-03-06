Patricia Lynn Clayton, Sunbright

Patricia Lynn Clayton, age 72, formerly of Sunbright passed away on March 3, 2023, at the home of her daughter. She was born July 29, 1950, to John and Opal Pemberton.

Patricia enjoyed reading, crochet, and her job where she worked as an auto and homeowners insurance agent.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Opal Pemberton.

She is survived by her husband Richard Clayton; sons John Clayton, James Clayton, Patrick Clayton and wife Amy Page Clayton of Lenoir City; daughters Sara Scott and her husband David of Crossville, and Jessica Desimone and her husband Joseph of Spring City; grandchildren Cheyenne, Savannah, Christopher, Autumn, Jon, Robert, Emily, Shirley, and Lauren and Demi; great-grandchildren Maleah, Carleigh Marshall Jr. and Caylen; brother John Pemberton and wife Shirley; sisters Lisa Keller of Sweetwater, Tammy Lindsey of Harriman and Debbie and her husband John Lackey of Nashville.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patricia Lynn Clayton.

