Out of control brush and woods fire on Bluff Road

Dudley Evans 12 mins ago

Several fire department agencies responded to an out-of-control brush and wood fire along Bluff Road just after 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. Upon firefighters’ arrival they noticed quite a bit of fire along the hillside. Bluff Road was partially shut down for the fight of the fire which was extinguished after about an hour and a half, however dispatch sent units back to the scene around 7:30 after a tree was still on fire. No injuries were reported you are reminded if you are to burn Outdoors you must obtain a permit from the Tennessee State forestry division or your local city fire department or municipality until May15th. If you do not obtain the permit, you could be fined up to $500 if the Fire gets out of control and does damage elsewhere.

